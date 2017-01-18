Charlotte near doggone bottom for dog walking, pet caregiver website finds

Charlotte ranks as the No. 2 least walkable city in America for dogs and their parents, nipping Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report Wednesday by Care.com, a Massachusetts-based human and pet caregiver website.
Care.com ranked 29 major cities based on such factors as the average length of dog walks in each city (reported by dog walkers), the availability and quality of dog parks in each city, and the city’s human walking score.
“If you're a pet parent, you already know the power of the W word,” Care.com said in announcing its rankings. “The mere sound of it gets your dog’s tail waggin’, and walks are also a great way to get get outside and be active with your BFF (best furry friend).
“But when it comes time to take the dog for a walk, it turns out that not all cities are equal – some are far more friendly than others.
San Francisco, Portland, Ore., and Seattle took the top three spots.
Next worst to Charlotte are Nashville, Milwaukee, Dallas and San Antonio.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments