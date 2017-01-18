Here’s the route for Women’s March on Charlotte this Saturday (and more details)

Organizers expect 3,000 to 5,000 demonstrators at the Women’s March on Charlotte scheduled for Saturday morning, which will wind through much of uptown.
The march is scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The mile-long route for the march, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., starts at First Ward Park, goes down Tryon Street to Martin Luther King Drive and ends at Romare Bearden Park. Marchers are encouraged to arrive to 9:45 a.m.
“The route will allow access for wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers,” organizers said in a message Wednesday.
