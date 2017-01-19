Local

Kannapolis church fire ruled accidental

By Joe Marusak

An electrical/mechanical failure caused a fire that engulfed Grace Baptist Church in Kannapolis last Saturday, city officials said.

Fire inspectors have ruled the fire accidental, officials said.

The church sanctuary in the 1400 block of East 11th Street sustained at least $850,000 in damage, the Kannapolis Fire Department determined.

The fire started about 5:40 a.m., and firefighters had it under control just after 7 a.m.

