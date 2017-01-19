Kannapolis church fire ruled accidental

An electrical/mechanical failure caused a fire that engulfed Grace Baptist Church in Kannapolis last Saturday, city officials said.
Fire inspectors have ruled the fire accidental, officials said.
The church sanctuary in the 1400 block of East 11th Street sustained at least $850,000 in damage, the Kannapolis Fire Department determined.
KFD on scene of a working church fire off of E11th St. Multiple Departments on scene with all hands committed. pic.twitter.com/Vm3JibNLZj— Kannapolis 911 (@kannapolis911) January 14, 2017
The fire started about 5:40 a.m., and firefighters had it under control just after 7 a.m.
