Expect new lane shifts near uptown Charlotte for I-77 toll lanes project

Expect new traffic patterns and lane shifts on Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte this weekend as part of the I-77 toll lanes project.
Overnight work is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The new traffic patterns will be part of closing the southbound high occupancy vehicle lane between the I-85/I-77 and I-277-Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchanges, I-77 Mobility Partners announced.
Closing the southbound HOV lane between the interchanges will allow crews from contractor Sugar Creek Construction to remove the permanent concrete safety barrier that divides the highway, set temporary safety barrier walls and place new pavement markings.
Once traffic is in the new pattern, clearing, traffic control and road construction will begin. The new traffic pattern is scheduled to remain for about a year.
I-77 Mobility Partners is the limited liability corporation formed by Spain-based contractor Cintra to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the 26-mile project from Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville.
Sugar Creek Construction is a joint venture between the design and construction firm FA Southeast and contractor English Construction.
