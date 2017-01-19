Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers sworn in to provide protection at Donald Trump inaugural

About 60 Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were sworn in by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning to assist at Donald Trump’s inaugural on Friday.
Officers from @CMPD are preparing to be sworn in for the Presidential Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/s1Or3saI2E— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 19, 2017
The Metropolitan Police Department requested CMPD’s assistance, the fourth straight presidential inauguration CMPD has helped.
The CMPD team will return to Charlotte on Saturday, CMPD spokesman Officer Keith Trietley said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments