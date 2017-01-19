Sharon Amity bridge opening postponed

A 70 to 90 percent chance of rain this weekend has postponed final work needed to open the long-awaited Sharon Amity Road bridge over Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.
The state Department of Transportation decided on Thursday afternoon to postpone the work until next weekend.
“The plan was to have the new bridge open to traffic Monday morning, but the weather isn’t looking good,” state DOT spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson told the Observer.
The National Weather Service calls for a 70 percent chance of rain late Thursday and on Friday and Saturday, an 80 percent chance of showers late Saturday and on Sunday and a 90 percent chance of rain Sunday night
Part of Sharon Amity Road was scheduled to be closed for the work from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The contractor has rescheduled the closure to between 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, weather permitting. Crews need dry conditions for paving and striping operations, Thompson said.
During the work, North Sharon Amity Road will be closed between Independence Boulevard and Albemarle Road, with access only to local traffic between Albemarle Road and Pierson Drive.
South Sharon Amity Road will be closed between Independence Boulevard and Buena Vista Avenue.
During the closure, crews will tie in the new alignment of Sharon Amity Road, which includes the bridge.
Message boards will alert drivers to this weekend’s detour along Monroe Road, Wendover Road, Independence Boulevard and Albemarle Road. Local traffic will be maintained during the closure.
The work is part of the Independence Boulevard widening project.
Once completed, the project will widen Independence Boulevard from N.C. 24/27 (Albemarle Road) to east of Wallace Lane, creating an expressway with no traffic signals on Independence Boulevard between uptown Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments