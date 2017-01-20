HGTV’s Good Bones duo to appear at Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

HGTV’s Good Bones mom and daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak will share fresh home renovation ideas at next weekend’s Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show.
The show will feature thousands of square feet of exhibits at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 Highway 49 North in Concord. Laine and Starsiak will appear throughout the weekend.
Show hours are 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Exhibits will display the latest products and services from builders and contractors, including decks, pools, spas, storage, plants, landscapes and kitchenware.
Attractions also include free home and garden seminars, landscape exhibits, gardening seminars by Cabarrus County master gardeners, a new product zone, interior design seminars by Great Design 4 U and a plant sale by Garden Gate Greenhouse.
Also featured: Birds of prey shows by the Carolina Raptor Center, a winery row with local wine tastings, a kids workshop by Lowe’s including activities by the Charlotte Museum of History and Usborne Books, and humane society pet adoptions
Free tote bags will be given to attendees while supplies last, and the first 100 guests each day will receive a plant courtesy of Garden Gate Greenhouse.
Admission is adults, 17 and older, $8.50; 16 and under, free; seniors, 65 and older, $7.50; active military, free with ID. $1 off coupon is available at www.showtechnology.com. Also, $1 with be taken off admission with donation of canned food to support Cooperative Christian Mission. Parking is free.
Details 704-920-3976; www.charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com.
