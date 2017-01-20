Mecklenburg, Charlotte each asked to pay $44 million for new soccer stadium

Mecklenburg County on Friday released the details of a proposed $175 million soccer stadium for which the county and the city of Charlotte are each asked to contribute up to $43.75 million.
Investors headed by speedway magnate Bruton Smith and his son Marcus would pay the other $87.5 million of the Major League Soccer stadium to be built on the site of the county’s Memorial Stadium.
In addition to its contribution toward construction, Mecklenburg County would finance $75 million of the team’s costs and be reimbursed at $4.26 million annually over 25 years. The county would manage design and construction of the stadium.
In early January, county commissioners meeting in closed session heard an initial proposal for a $150 million stadium for which the county and city would each pay $50 million.
An application for the expansion team, which has to include a plan for a 20,000- to 30,000-seat stadium, has to be filed by Jan. 31, shortening the time for public discussion of the proposal.
County commissioners will hold a public forum on the stadium at 3 p.m. next Tuesday, and is expected to vote on Thursday.
Other details of the proposal:
▪ The team and the county would each contribute $150,000 a year to a capital reserve fund.
▪ The team would control use and operation of the stadium, and pay for operating costs. It would commit to play in the stadium for 25 years but may end the agreement after 15 years if it’s “no longer economically viable.” The county may recover damages if the team leaves sooner than 25 years.
▪ The stadium would be available for up to 20 amateur sports events a year through the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the county.
▪ The team would pay up to $100,000 for traffic and parking studies under a “potential” agreement with the Elizabeth Neighborhood Association, and would have access to parking shared between the county and nearby Central Piedmont Community College.
The city, county and CRVA said in a joint statement Thursday that “we are confident that an MLS team would be successful in the Queen City.”
But some county commissioners have doubts about the proposal. Some Charlotte City Council members, meanwhile, have expressed interest in placing the stadium at the former site of Eastland Mall in eastern Charlotte.
Commissioners were told in early January that the new stadium could spur between $500 million and $700 million in new nearby development and help provide riders for the Charlotte streetcar.
In December the county put on hold plans for a $24 million renovation of Memorial Stadium that had been discussed by the CRVA and the Charlotte Independence minor league soccer team.
Under that plan, the CRVA, the county and the Charlotte Independence would each spend $8 million.
