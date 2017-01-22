Crowd follows Pat McCrory down Washington alley shouting “shame”

Life following public service isn’t always easy when you’re known as the governor who signed North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 into law, even when you’re out of the state.
A video posted on Facebook appears to show former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory and Fox Business Network broadcaster Lou Dobbs being followed down a Washington alley as a group of people shout “Shame” and “antigay bigot.” Some stronger language is used as well.
Eventually, police came to McCrory’s aid and pushed the people following him back. The site lgbtqnation.com reported the video, which was posted by Facebook user Udai Basavaraj on Friday and tagged as taking place at the Capital Hilton, on Saturday.
Pat McCrory and Lou DobbsPosted by Udai Basavaraj on Friday, January 20, 2017
