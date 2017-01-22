Charlotte could see severe thunderstorms Sunday night

A deep low pressure system responsible for severe weather in northern Florida and southern Georgia on Sunday afternoon could bring strong storms into parts of the Charlotte area later in the day, forecasters say.
Meteorologists at NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., say the area along and southeast of Interstate 85 will have the highest chance of experiencing severe thunderstorms and possibly a brief tornado on Sunday evening.
A higher chance of severe weather is predicted in the eastern third of the Carolinas, where the atmosphere is expected to become more unstable.
Several rounds of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes have killed more than a dozen people since Saturday morning in the Southeast. Forecasters said they expect the center of the low pressure system to move northeast during the day, crossing Georgia and the western Carolinas by Sunday night.
Areas to the east of the storm center will stand the highest chance of getting strong storms.
NOAA’s short-range computer guidance shows heavy showers and thunderstorms affecting the immediate Charlotte area between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday.
Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to end by late Sunday night, but another round of showers is predicted to arrive Monday morning. Clearing is not forecast until late Monday night.
