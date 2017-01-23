Monday morning Charlotte traffic: lane closures due to flooding

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report some roads are closed or blocked Monday morning as of 5:45 a.m. due to flooding:
▪ Marvin Road at the Union County Line: Flooding around Six Mile Creek. Police are able to get cars around the flooding a few at a time, but say the area could be a major backup during rush hour.
▪ West Arrowood Road between Westinghouse Road and Interstate 485: Flooding in the area of westbound Arrowood at Whitehall Estates Drive. Police are able to get a few cars through using the turn lane, but two lanes are shut down. Area could get backed up during rush hour.
▪ 801 Westinghouse Blvd. One lane is currently shut down due to flooding.
A flood warning was issued for the Charlotte area through 8:15 a.m., according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner. Overnight storms left downed trees on Providence Road near Sharon Amity Road and on Elm Lane near Endhaven Lane, WBTV reported.
