Charlotte police seek public’s help in armed robberies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding suspects responsible for a series of armed robberies from businesses between Jan. 17 and Sunday night:
Police say two suspects robbed the following businesses at gunpoint on these dates:
▪ Waffle House in north Charlotte at 103 Stetson Drive, Jan. 17 at approximately 2:51 a.m.
▪ Jack in the Box at 10121 North Tryon St., Jan. 17 at approximately 3:22 a.m.
▪ Burger King at 801 Westinghouse Boulevard, on Jan. 19 at approximately 6:04 a.m
▪ Popeye’s at 6011 Albemarle Road, on Jan. 20 at approximately 9:58 p.m.
▪ McDonalds at 6227 Monroe Road, on Sundayat approximately 5:39 a.m.
▪ Advanced Auto Parts at 10025 Albemarle Road on Sunday at approximately 12:19 p.m.
▪ Burger King at 2901 South Boulevard on Sunday at approximately 8:43 p.m.
▪ Jack in the Box at 335 Westinghouse Boulevard on Sunday at approximately 9:09 p.m.
The first suspect is described as a light skin black male in his 20s to early 30s, approximately 6’0” in height, and thin build.
The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
