Soup on Sunday to benefit Hospice

This Sunday brings the 17th annual Soup on Sunday benefit for Hospice & Palliative Care in the Charlotte region.
In addition to soups, breads and desserts from more than 32 Charlotte area restaurants, attendees can buy pottery made by local artists.
Soup is served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Central Piedmont Community College's Culinary Arts department and faculty is hosting the event, located at the Philip L. Van Every Culinary Arts Center located at 425 North Kings Drive.
Costs: $30 for food and beverages, $40 to include a handmade pottery bowl. Children ages 7-12 are $10, 6 and under are free.
Order tickets online or by phone at 704-335-4312, or purchase tickets at the door the morning of the event. For more information, go to souponsunday.org.
