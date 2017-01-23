Rock Hill man arrested on child porn charges

A Rock Hill man has been arrested on child pornography charges after investigators said he communicated with a minor on social media.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Miguel Aviliz Cruz, 28, was arrested Jan. 13 by Rock Hill Police Department, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
Investigators said Cruz persuaded the victim to share sexually explicit photos by threatening to release other sexually explicit photos of the victim.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.
