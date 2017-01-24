Want to comment on soccer stadium deal? Your only chance may be Tuesday

2:56 Hornets to offer scholarships Pause

2:52 'Hi I'm Ruth Samuelson'

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

1:09 Gentry and Hadley Eddings: A message of forgiveness

1:12 Judge orders release of video in fatal CMPD shooting under new state law

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

4:17 Enhanced competition format for NASCAR