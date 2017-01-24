Want to comment on soccer stadium deal? Your only chance may be Tuesday

What might be the only chance for the public to speak up about the proposal to demolish Memorial Stadium for a Major League Soccer stadium comes Tuesday afternoon.
With a decision deadline fast approaching, Mecklenburg County commissioners have scheduled a 3 p.m. hearing – their usual time for monthly meetings on budget and policy issues – at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Details of the $175 million stadium deal were publicly released only Friday. They include $43.75 million contributions from both the county and the city. Mecklenburg County would also finance $75 million of the ownership team’s costs and be reimbursed over 25 years.
The deadline for investors headed by speedway magnate Bruton Smith and his son Marcus to apply for a Major League Soccer expansion team for is Jan. 31.
Commissioners will vote Thursday morning at the start of their annual budget retreat. Charlotte City Council heard a presentation on the proposal Monday night and may vote Friday afternoon.
The city, county and CRVA said in a joint statement last week that “we are confident that an MLS team would be successful in the Queen City.”
But county commissioners are divided, with some saying the local approval process is being rushed. Residents of the Elizabeth neighborhood where Memorial Stadium stands have concerns about traffic, parking and other issues, although the proposal appears to address them.
The soccer team would control use and operation of the stadium, pay operating costs and commit to play in the stadium for 25 years but may end the agreement after 15 years if it’s “no longer economically viable.”
The stadium would be available for up to 20 amateur sports events a year through the CRVA and the county.
