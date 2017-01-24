Happy ending for dog rescued by CMPD in hurricane’s aftermath

It really is a doggone happy ending.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew last October, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Team was deployed to eastern North Carolina to check on pets at homes that were evacuated.
A “little brown dog,” as it was dubbed, trailed after the animal care truck near Tarboro until they stopped to let it in. Members of the unit even shot some video of the dog following the truck and put it on YouTube.
The team ultimately rescued 16 dogs from flood waters and performed more than 200 care checks.
That little brown dog had no ID or microchip, and had been cared for at the Edgecombe County Animal Control Shelter, which named the dog “Charlotte.”
It’s not quite a dog-and-pony-show but Charlotte is making her debut in the city she was named for Tuesday afternoon as she officially joins the Animal Care & Control Team.
She is replacing “Ebony,” a 14-year-old mix-bred member of the team’s Human Education Program. Ebony is retiring.
The program takes dogs into the community both for children, to talk about pet responsibility and show how to interact with the animals, as well as businesses who have people in the field that might encounter dogs.
Charlotte is just starting her training for the program; Ebony was the first dog in the 13-year-old program, spokeswoman Melissa Knicely said.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments