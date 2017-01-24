Movie extras needed in Charlotte

Movie “extras” from the Charlotte area are being recruited for the upcoming film “American Animals,” starring Evan Peters of “American Horror Story” and “X-Men.”
The casting call issued Tuesday asked for people of all types – “Upscale/Preppy, Character Faces, Working Class, Students (College and High School). Artsy/Edgy, University Professor/Faculty, Landscapers, Dutch, Police Officer/Swat, Families, Frat Boys Jocks/Soccer Team, Senior Citizens, Bartenders/Wait Staff and more.”
Filming of the movie will take place in Charlotte and surrounding areas in February and March. Those interested should live within a short driving distance. All extras will be paid.
Applications should be sent by email to charlotteextras@gmail.com. The heading should include ethnicity, gender, age, city and state. (Example: Asian Female, 25, Charlotte, NC.) Submissions should also include two current photos (one full-length, one closeup), name, phone number, age, height and weight, clothing sizes, vehicle information (color/make/year/model).
The film, written and directed by Bart Layton, is based on a true story. For more information: http://variety.com/2016/film/markets-festivals/afm-evan-peters-heist-movie-american-animals-1201906174/
