Public discussion on the Catawba River, water and energy tonight at Free Range Brewing

A public discussion on protecting the Catawba River and the region’s water resources will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte.
The event will be the first in a series centered on the nexus of water and energy in the Catawba River basin. It’s coordinated by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Chris Hardin of Rivendell Farms in Huntersville and a national expert on coal ash remediation.
The organizers hope the events will examine the science, business and social aspects of water as energy and environmental issues. Each discussion will end with a list of practical and positive steps citizens can take.
For more information, reach Hardin at chardin5368@gmail.com.
