Nikki Haley waves so-long to Palmetto State

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday Pause

0:58 Soccer stadium proposal

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture

2:52 'Hi I'm Ruth Samuelson'

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:10 Rescued hurricane dog gets new gig with CMPD

1:48 Polar plunge at Lake Norman