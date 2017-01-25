Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Hickory man in Halloween homicide

Prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek the death penalty against Micky Lee Swink, who is accused of killing his 66-year-old great-aunt at her Hickory home on Halloween.
Swink, 33, of Hickory and his mother, Tina Louise Swink, 50, of Hildebran, were both charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 31 killing of Patricia Diane Swink. Prosecutors said Wednesday they will not pursue the death penalty against Tina Swink, who faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.
Hickory Police said they received a call on Nov. 1 about a death at the home of Patricia Swink. Upon arrival, police said they found Swink’s dead body inside the home.
Police later arrested Micky Lee Swink, Tina Louise Swink and Richard Lee Deal, 39, of Hildebran, who was charged with accessory after the fact.
