Police charge teen with murder in southeast Charlotte killing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Wednesday charged a teenager with murder in the Dec. 7 killing of a man in southeast Charlotte.
Martin Alexander Robinson, 18, was arrested in Tennessee, where he fled after the murder of Thomas McDonald, 22, on Cross Point Circle, according to police.
Police said they received a 6:34 p.m. call Dec. 7 reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding police said they found McDonald with apparent gunshot wounds.
McDonald was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
Robinson, who is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, is in the process of being extradited back to Mecklenburg County, police said.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
