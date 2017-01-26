Providence Road lane to close Thursday afternoon

The northbound right lane of Providence Road at High Ridge Road in south Charlotte will close Thursday afternoon so Piedmont Natural Gas crews can search for a below-ground structure failure.
The closure area is south of Pineville-Matthews Road and The Arboretum shopping center.
Once the cause of the failure is found, crews will make repairs and then re-open the lane, according to the state Department of Transportation. It’s unknown how long the lane will be closed, highway officials said.
Southbound traffic on Providence Road will remain unaffected.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
