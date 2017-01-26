CMS substitute teacher charged with sexual assault on children

A substitute teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting two female elementary school students.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives arrested John Rader, 34, and charged him with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.
Earlier this month detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police of an investigation involving a female student and a substitute teacher at Merry Oaks Elementary School at 3508 Draper Avenue.
The girl said her long-term substitute teacher had forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions, police said. A second victim was then identified and interviewed.
The Crimes Against Children Unit is working to determine if there are additional victims.
Anyone with additional information about the case or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective O’Dell at 704-336-4466.
