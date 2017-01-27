Rescued sea turtles released back into the sea

The U.S. Coast Guard released video on Thursday of 27 rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the sea.
The turtles were released into Gulf Stream waters last weekend by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach.
The turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after the turtles experienced cold water shock this winter. The turtles were released into the sea on Jan. 21.
Coast Guard Auxilarist Trey Clifton shot the video of the turtles’ release.
