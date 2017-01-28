Tough to beat Puppy Bowl for cuteness

Your cute overload for Saturday came courtesy of the second annual A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl at Pet Essentials on Pineville-Matthews Road.
The popular event gave dog lovers a chance to play with shelter dogs and browse dog-related attractions, including vendors, a rent-a-puppy and kissing booth. The Puppy Bowl featured adoptable puppies from The Humane Society of York County, Peanut’s Place Small Breed Rescue, and Halfway There Rescue.
A halftime show featured a special appearance from the Pineville Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
