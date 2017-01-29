Carolinas political leaders react to Trump’s executive order

Republican congressman Robert Pittenger:
“While we should be responsive to those who are persecuted for their faith or impacted by war, we need a thorough vetting of all refugees, consistent with the American Security Against Foreign Enemies Act (H.R. 4038), which I co-sponsored and helped pass with strong bipartisan support in 2015. This bipartisan legislation required the FBI, CIA, and Homeland Security to be engaged in the refugee vetting process to prevent access by infiltrated terrorists.”
Democratic congresswoman Alma Adams:
“This has been a dreadful first week for this new administration. President Trump’s hateful campaign rhetoric is now White House policy. His first decisions as president have been divisive: codifying religious and racial bigotry, threatening America’s relationships with the international community, and betraying the values of our nation as they’re written in the Constitution.”
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis:
“As we offer safety to refugees, we must also be mindful of the sad reality that radical Islamic terrorists are actively attempting to infiltrate refugee programs to enter Western nations. The FBI director has warned Congress that the United States lacks the capability to properly vet all Syrian refugees. This is a significant vulnerability, and strengthening the screening of refugees is a matter of national security.
“While the executive order does take immediate action aimed at tightening the refugee screening process, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the order, particularly given the instances of green card holders inexplicably being denied entry back into the United States. Implementation of the order should be refined to provide more clarity and mitigate unintended consequences that do not make our country any safer.”
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat:
“The executive order issued by the President will make our homeland and our troops serving overseas less safe. Our vetting process has to be tough and thorough, but we should not impose a religious test to enter the country. It's especially troubling that individuals who risked their lives to protect our troops and served alongside them are now being turned away. We can secure the safety of our country without separating families, hurting our businesses, and turning away good people who need our help.”
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in a joint statement with U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.:
“Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.
“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.
“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. …
“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”
