Wrong-way driver flees, crashes into Johnson & Wales library

A wrong-way driver who refused to stop for police crashed into the library at Johnson & Wales University in uptown Sunday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
One person sitting in the library at the time of the crash was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with a minor injury, police said.
A release from CMPD gave this account of the incident:
At about 8:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on 5th Street. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 5th and Graham, but the vehicle fled and turned onto Cedar, where it crashed into the library at Johnson & Wales. The driver jumped and ran from the vehicle.
A search for the suspect is ongoing. CMPD says that at no time were officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit.
