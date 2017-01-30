Schools in five western counties closed due to snow covered roads

Schools in five western counties are closed for students Monday due to roads made slick by packed snow and ice.
Alleghany County, Watauga County, Avery County, Ashe County and Mitchell County schools are closed Monday, reports Observer news partner WBTV. Alleghany, Mitchell and Watauga County schools were still open for some staff, with an optional teacher workday,. reported WBTV.
Appalachian State University in Boone was operating on a two hour delay.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County through noon Monday. Two or more inches of snow were expected.
