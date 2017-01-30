Disabled veterans could get a property tax break under proposed law

North Carolina’s severely disabled military veterans would get a property tax break under a proposal supported by several state legislators in the region, reports the Gastonia Gazette.
The bill specifically cites veterans who are 100 percent disabled, the Gazette reports.
N.C. Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County told the Gazette the state's current “homestead exemption” should be expanded to also include the surviving spouses of disabled veterans along with first responders who have fallen in the line-of-duty, including firefighters, search and rescue personnel, law enforcement officers and emergency services.
Other sponsors of the bill include Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, and Rep. Rena Turner, R-Iredell. the Gazette reported.
Sponsors told the Gazette they believe their bill will find overwhelming support in both the House and the Senate. The bill does not address how the state's 100 counties will make up any loss of revenue from the expansion of property tax exemptions, it was reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
