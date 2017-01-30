Franklin Graham says society, not Trump, is why ‘Doomsday clock’ moved ahead

News that scientists have advanced the so called “Doomsday clock” 30 seconds ahead has shaken many, but not evangelist Franklin Graham, the son of the Rev. Billy Graham.
In a series of weekend tweets, Franklin Graham appeared to be agreeing with the idea that we’re running out of time. And he’s at peace with the idea, noting “it will only be ‘Doomsday’ for those who haven’t accepted God’s gift of salvation.”
However, Graham is disputing the experts as to why the end is nigh.
It will only be “Doomsday” for those who haven’t accepted God’s gift of salvation. Are you ready? https://t.co/e8rK3nMdow— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 28, 2017
“According to a group of scientists, the “Doomsday clock" has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight! What are they blaming? President Donald J. Trump’s comments on nuclear weapons and climate change,” Graham said in a Facebook post.
“I agree with the clock on one thing – I believe our time is short.”
Graham, who is a big Trump backer, says society itself is really to blame, including the prideful, the arrogant, lovers of money and the heartless among us.
The “Doomsday clock” currently stands at two and a half minutes to midnight, which is considered the symbolic moment when humankind is supposed to annihilate itself.
Experts clock moved the clock it 30 seconds closer to midnight late last week, citing a rise in global nationalism and humanity’s failure to confront nuclear weapons and climate change.
The clock was launched in 1947 and Sciencemag.org this is the closest its come to the brink since 1953, when the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) moved the hand 2 minutes to midnight following the first testing of a hydrogen bomb.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments