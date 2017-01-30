N.C. Trooper cleared of wrong doing in fatal shooting of deaf Charlotte motorist

A State Bureau of Investigation report has cleared a state trooper of any wrong doing in the case of a deaf man, Daniel Harris, who was shot and killed in Charlotte on Aug. 18, 2016.
“The purpose of this review was to examine whether the conduct of Trooper Jermaine Justus Saunders was unlawful. The critical inquiry in this case is whether it reasonably appeared to Trooper Saunders that deadly force was necessary,” states the report.
“Trooper Saunders use of deadly force was not unlawful.”
State investigators say the believable evidence in this case shows “Harris knew he was being chased by Trooper Saunders and knew that Trooper Saunders had twice tried to subdue Harris at gunpoint. When the chase finally ended, Harris again faced the armed trooper, whose gun was drawn. Harris chose to run directly at the trooper with his hand raised, holding a metal object.”
“Based on the distance between the vehicles, Trooper Saunders had mere seconds to interpret Harris’ intentions, evaluate the threat level and decide how to protect himself. This office is in the position of having more information and considerably more time than Trooper Saunders had to evaluate the situation.”
Investigators believe Harris may have been suffering from some sort of mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.
