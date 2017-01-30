Matthews businessman found guilty of embezzlement, say state officials

A Matthews businessman pleaded guilty Jan. 26 in Wake County Superior Court to tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue, state officials said Monday.
Thomas Alan Hickok, 67, of Matthews, pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement of state property and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, officials said. Hickok’s business, Green Horizon’s and Beyond Inc, was involved air condition and insulation.
Superior Court Judge Donald W. Stephens sentenced Hickok to a 16-month minimum, 20-month maximum prison term.
The sentence was suspended and as a condition of probation Hickok was remanded to the Wake County Detention Center for a 30 day active term. Upon release Hickok will be placed on supervised probation for 60 months. He was also ordered to pay a $15,000 criminal fine and complete 100 hours of community service work.
Hickok paid $60,000 toward restitution prior to the plea and was ordered to pay the remaining balance over the period of probation.
Information presented in court showed that Hickok, President of Green Horizons and Beyond, Inc., located in Matthews, aided and abetted the corporation to embezzle, misapply and convert to its own use $77,798.00 in North Carolina Withholding Tax during the period Jan. 1, 2009 through April 4, 2012.
Additional evidence showed Hickok also filed 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns claiming credit for North Carolina Withholding Taxes of 9,465.20, which he knew had not been paid to the Department of Revenue.
The charges against Hickok resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Hickory, officials said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
