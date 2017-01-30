Charlotte police look for robbery suspect who cut off monitoring device

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say cut off an electronic monitoring device Monday.
Davon Montae Davis is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
A judge ordered Davis to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pretrial release. He was last known to be in the area of 303 E. Trade Street in Charlotte.
Davis, 24, stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
