Two men charged in four Charlotte armed robberies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have charged two men in a string of four armed robberies that occurred over two months.
Police say Michael Cole, 16, and Dontavius Kareim Newton, 20,the pair robbed four businesses between late November and late January.
The businesses were Dollar Tree at 2933 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. on Nov. 30; the ABC store at 9737 Callabridge Ct. on Dec. 7; Family Dollar at 2716 W. Sugar Creek Rd. on Jan. 21; and Family Dollar 4500 N. Tryon St. on Jan. 24.
Police arrested Newton on Jan. 24 and Cole on Jan. 27. Cole was charged with five counts of armed robbery and Newton with four counts.
