Woman sought for abducting daughter after custody order surrenders in Union County

A woman sought by law officers for the abduction of her 5-year-old daughter turned herself in Monday in Union County, authorities said.
Kristy Lynn Brooks, 35, had her daughter with her when she surrendered. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, following a court order, turned the child over to her biological father.
Brooks had eluded Union County officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for several weeks after a District Court judge issued a custody order for her in December. A criminal arrest warrant was issued in January for felony abduction of a child.
In a January interview with WBTV, Brooks said she went into hiding with her daughter to protect the girl from her father. Brooks has accused the girl’s father of sexually abusing her.
Medical records and DSS records obtained by WBTV show Brooks attempted to report the alleged abuse multiple times but, each time, the complaints were dismissed as unfounded.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey has defended his office’s handling of Brooks’ complaints, WBTV reported.
