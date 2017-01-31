I-77 near I-277 reopens Tuesday after driver hit five construction workers

Interstate 77 near Interstate 277 reopened about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after a driver drove through a construction zone and slammed into five construction workers. A second wreck on the other side of the interstate followed the incident, leading to a fuel spill, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The N.C. Highway Patrol said the driver was impaired.
It happened near Exit 10. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the right lane of southbound Interstate 77 remained closed at 6 a.m. as crews worked to repair a barrier wall.
Highway Patrol investigators told WBTV Charles Breeding was impaired when he drove through a construction zone and slammed into three empty construction trucks before hitting five construction workers. All five workers were hospitalized, but are expected to be okay, it was reported. Charlotte TV station WSOC reported three of the workers had been released and two were being kept in the hospital for treatment.
The driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted by the accident scene when he hit a barrier wall, popped a tire and began leaking fuel. It happened on Interstate 77 southbound at Interstate 277.
Breeding has been charged with driving while intoxicated, WBTV reported.
Southbound Interstate 77 near exit 10 was shutdown due to a fuel spill for about 3 hours and traffic was diverted to Brookshire.
