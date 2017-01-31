Ku Klux Klan recruiting new members in small towns west of Charlotte

The Ku Klux Klan is apparently recruiting members in Gaston County.
Neighborhoods in Cherryville and Dallas reported finding fliers from the white supremacist group delivered to driveways over the weekend, reports the Shelby Star.
The leaflets were stuffed inside plastic bags, weighed down by rice to keep them from blowing away. Each featured a drawing of a hooded man, with his arm outstretched and his finger pointing outward, the Star reported. A phone number was on the leaflets, along with a message stating that "The KKK wants you," it was reported.
Gaston County Police Capt. Curt Rosselle told the Shelby Star that said the papers likely represented more of a recruitment effort than they did a threat.
Cherryville Police Capt. Cam Jenks said that while the sheets weren't passed out everywhere throughout the city, officers were sent out to collect a couple of them. What, if any, legal repercussions those responsible could face is unclear, but Jenks said the behavior is not indicative of the way Cherryville thinks.
