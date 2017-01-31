Gold coin that turned up in Salvation Army red kettle being auctioned

A one-ounce gold piece is among the coins being auctioned by Cleveland County’s Salvation Army, which found the coin dropped in a red kettles over the Christmas holidays.
The coin, a Krugerrand, was among several unusual coins found in Cleveland County’s red kettles during the 2016 Christmas season, reported the Shelby Star. The money raised by the auction will fund the Salvation Army’s charity programs in that county.
The Shelby Star reports the donor of the coin in Cleveland County wrapped it in a note that read: “I hope others will be inspired to give generously.” The note also quoted Psalm 107:8-9: “Give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love … for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”
For auction details, call Kiley Beaver at 704-482-0375, the Star reported. Bids will be accepted through Feb. 6.
