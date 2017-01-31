Trio, including teen, accused of robbing auto parts store to get car battery

Three people, including a teenage girl, are facing robbery charges after police say they robbed a Gaston County auto parts store of a car battery, reports the Gaston Gazette.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at Advance Auto Parts in Dallas, N.C., it was reported. Randell Marquise Mahatha, Henry Coaxum and Achia Taye Miller of Charlotte are charged in the case, the Gazette reported.
The trio conspired to rob the store, and the two men carried out the plan, the Gazette reported. During the robbery, they are said to have stolen a battery worth $201.99, it was reported.
Mahatha, 25, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, driving while intoxicated, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer and speeding. He is being held on a $130,000 bond.
Coaxum, 29, was being held on a $75,000 bond, charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, jail records show.
Achia Taye Miller, 17, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
