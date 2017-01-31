Local

January 31, 2017 10:06 AM

Rock Hill man charged with murder in December shooting of football star’s father

By staff reports

ROCK HILL

Police have charged a Rock Hill man with the December shooting death of Jerry Howard Sr.

Dwayne Fitzgerald Sims, 52, of 1111 Amelia Avenue, was charged late Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

Howard Sr., 37, was shot several times in the 100 block of Amelia Avenue with a 9 millimeter handgun. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Dec. 2.

Howard’s wife Lakisha said she is happy an arrest has been made.

“I’m just ecstatic that someone will pay for taking my children’s father and husband of 22 years,” she said. “It’s like he took a light from me. I am ready for us to go to court and for justice to be served.”

Howard is the father of Northwestern High School football star and Georgia Tech commit Jerry Howard Jr.

A motive for the crime has not been released. Sims has a criminal record dating back 30 years, with charges including assault and battery with the intent to kill, forgery, criminal domestic violence and drug possession.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police release video of fatal shooting of Michael Laney

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos