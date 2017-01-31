Local

January 31, 2017 2:31 PM

Local reporters to discuss media, faith and reconciliation

Charlotte Observer religion writer Tim Funk, Steve Crump of WBTV and Mark Rumsey of WFAE Radio will speak about “The Media, Faith and Reconciliation” at the Feb. 16 MeckMin Food for Thought Luncheon Forum. The journalists will talk about the role of the media in forging reconciliation in these rancorous times and touch on the Charleston church killings, the Charlotte riots and the Trump administration.

The event begins at 11:45 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St. It is free to attend; breakfast is $7. Registration and information at meckmin.org

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Yosselin Herrera gets a chance at asylum

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos