Charlotte man dead after Volvo skids through intersection into utility pole

South Tryon Street at Remount Road has reopened after an early Wednesday after a fatal accident involving a Volvo station wagon that struck a utility pole.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police identified the victim as Jon Robert Guthrie, age 32.
A preliminary investigation indicates Guthrie was traveling northbound on South Tryon Street when it stuck the curb prior to the intersection of Remount Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which slid through the intersection and stuck a utility pole, police said.
MEDIC pronounced the driver deceased on scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, officials said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said, and speed appears to be a contributing circumstance. Investigators said it was unknown early Wednesday if the crash is alcohol related.
