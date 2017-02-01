Customer hit when robber fires gun during convenience store robbery

A suspected robber was arrested in a northwest Charlotte convenience store incident that included the shooting of a customer early Wednesday, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened about 2:30 a.m. when the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. The robber fired one round at the floor while inside of the store and the bullet struck a customer in the foot by the bullet, WBTV reported.
The customer was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, it was reported. WSOC identified the victim as a woman.
The suspect fled the scene but was captured about an hour later at a nearby Economy Inn, reported WSOC.
