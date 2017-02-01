Chick-fil-A is giving out mini freebies Thursday morning!

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie Pause

1:08 Chiquitha Lloyd talks about the importance of diversity

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

1:50 A 9-year-old's insights on CMS reading

1:31 Gage the CMS drug dog is ready for school

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch