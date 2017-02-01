Chick-fil-A is giving out mini freebies Thursday morning!

Charlotteans have something to celebrate Thursday, though it will be a “mini” affair.
Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-n-Minis (three count) Thursday, Feb. 2, to anybody who walks in the door from opening time until 10:30 a.m.
The only caveat is that the minis may max out before you get there, so a hustle is in order.
“The free breakfast giveaway is a way to say ‘thank you’ to guests, and to provide them with a menu option they may not have tried yet,” said a statement from the company’s publicist.
There are 42 Chick-fil-As in Charlotte, but not all mall locations serve breakfast. We recommend visiting https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations in advance.
