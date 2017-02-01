Safety threat investigated at Lake Norman High in Mooresville

Iredell-Statesville Schools is investigating a conversation among students at Lake Norman High on Wednesday morning that centered around a threat to school safety.
Another student overheard the conversation and reported it to school administrators, Iredell-Statesville Schools spokeswoman Susie Wiberg said.
“The Safe Schools Plan was immediately implemented,” Wiberg said in a statement. “The involved students’ parents were notified and summoned to the school. This matter is being investigated.
“At no time was safety compromised at Lake Norman High School,” Wiberg said in the noon statement. “It’s a normal day, and you are welcome to visit.”
Lake Norman High is on Doolie Road off N.C. 150 West in Mooresville.
