Odor prompts emergency response at South Iredell High

1:01 Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr Pause

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

1:07 World Hijab Day

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

0:22 Commissioner talks about voting 'yes' on Charlotte MLS stadium deal