Odor prompts emergency response at South Iredell High

Multiple emergency responders remained at South Iredell High in Troutman on Wednesday afternoon after a mysterious odor emanated in the school’s science building.
Tests by hazardous material teams revealed no toxins or flammable substances, Iredell-Statesville Schools spokeswoman Susie Wiberg said.
“All students are safe and school remains in session, although the science building is closed,” Wiberg said at 2:30 p.m.
Parents were made aware of the situation via the school’s mass notification system, Wiberg said.
The odor was detected after water backed up onto floors from a main drain in the school’s science labs, Principal Tim Ivey said on Facebook. The odor came from a material, school officials said. Officials have not disclosed the type of material involved.
South Iredell High is on Old Mountain Road west of U.S. 21.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments