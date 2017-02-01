Charlotte Hornets to honor NBA All-Star Kemba Walker at upcoming game

The Charlotte Hornets plan to honor Kemba Walker’s selection as an NBA All-Star during their Feb. 11 home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Walker was named an All-Star team last week, making him the first player on a Charlotte NBA team to receive the honor since forward Gerald Wallace got it in 2010. Walker is in his sixth NBA season, averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game. He’s the seventh player to represent Charlotte in an NBA All-Star Game.
The team will offer fans a number of ways to celebrate Walker before and during the upcoming Clippers game at the Spectrum Center, which starts at 5 p.m.
Here are some additional details:
▪ The Hornets will hold a “Ultimate Kemba Walker Fan” social media contest leading up to the Feb. 11 game. Ten winners will get two suite tickets to the game, a pre-game meet and greet with Walker and an autographed All-Star T-shirt.
▪ Before the game, Walker will be presented with a framed All-Star jersey, and the team said Wednesday that he will be thanking fans for their support.
▪ In the concourse also before the game, fans can record video messages for Walker, which will be played on the scoreboard later during the game.
▪ FOX Sports Southeast will distribute Walker “spirit signs” to the first 10,000 fans.
▪ The Hornets will also be giving away Kemba Walker “Starting Lineup” figurines to the first 7,500 fans.
