Better Business Bureau names five worst rated businesses of 2016

The Better Business Bureau in Charlotte has released is annual list of the “Five Worst Rated Businesses of 2016” in the 20 counties of the Southern Piedmont.
All five companies had “F” ratings, a designation earned due to their lack of response to their customer’s complaints, officials said.
The Better Business Bureau worked to resolve 14,900 complaints in 2016 and these companies stood out due to their unwillingness to address the concerns of their customers, officials.
The five companies with the lowest BBB ratings (based on their failure to respond their customer’s complaints)
1. MS-Squad: Complainants allege that the company misrepresented itself as “Microsoft Network Security” and told them that their computers had a virus. Complainants allege that the company then sold them a "lifetime security package" for $499.99. If they didn't purchase it, alerts popped up on their computer monitors with sirens and an emergency telephone number that, when called, demanded payment of $249.99. Ten unanswered/unresolved complaints in 2016.
2. Flat Rate Movers: Owner Desi Zerpa is connected to another moving company, Metro Move. Complainants allege that movers damaged their furniture, damaged their homes, or would not deliver their furnishings unless additional money was paid. Nine unanswered/unresolved complaints in 2016.
3. All South Paving: Complainants allege that they paid the company to pave their driveways and the company either did not perform or complete the job or did poor quality work. Eight unanswered/unresolved complaints in 2016.
4. AFSCO: Complainants allege that they received phone calls stating that they owed a debt which must be paid immediately or they would be arrested. Seven unanswered/unresolved complaints in 2016.
5. Carolina Pack and Load: Complainants allege that movers kept their belongings and will not return calls or that the movers damaged their furniture and would not pay for damages. Six unanswered/unresolved complaints in 2016.
BBB encourages consumers to check out a business before doing business with them at bbb.org.
