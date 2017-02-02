2 dead in head-on Chester County crash, troopers say

Both drivers in a head-on crash in Chester County Wednesday night have died, authorities said.
The names of the two victims have not yet been released, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.
The crash happened on U.S. 21 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of Fort Lawn in eastern Chester County, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 2013 Kia, crossed over the center line for “unknown reasons” and ht the northbound vehicle, a 2007 Chrsyler, Rhyne said.
The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene, Rhyne said. The other driver was transported to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster where the driver died from injuries.
