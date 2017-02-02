Mecklenburg by the numbers: Fast growth, high-tech jobs, but some left behind

One of the more interesting parts of Mecklenburg County commissioners’ annual budget retreat last week was a numeric snapshot called the Community Pulse Report.
The 38-page report compiles data from county staff and research centers to show where Mecklenburg shines and where it fails, often by comparison to other places. Managers call it a SWOT analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
The take-home message: The county’s economy is growing rapidly, fueled by high-tech jobs and well-educated newcomers. But some residents are being left behind, suffering declining pay and a shrinking middle class.
Strengths
200,000 Mecklenburg County’s expected population growth, 2010-2020 (to 1.1 million)
8th-fastest Growth among large U.S. counties, 2010-2015
14% Portion of growth due to international migrants, 2010-2015
43.3% County residents with bachelor’s degree or higher (Orange County, highest in N.C., 56.5%)
$53,142 Gross domestic product per capita in 10-county metro Charlotte (61st wealthiest metro in the world)
7th Among 100 largest U.S. metro areas in growth of advanced industry jobs, 2013-2015
Weaknesses
27% Share of income spent on rent in metro Charlotte (rising toward 30% U.S. average)
0 Scientific research institutions in metro Charlotte ranked among top 750 worldwide
246th UNC Charlotte’s rank in research and development spending among U.S. universities (Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill ranked 8th and 9th)
Opportunities
48.3% Share of ads in metro Charlotte for STEM jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, 2013
39% Mecklenburg County fourth-graders who read at grade level, 2014-15
79.8% Four-year CMS graduation rate for Hispanic students, 2016 (94.6% for white students)
Threats
7 point decline (to 52%) in percentage of middle-income adults in metro Charlotte, 2000-2014; 7 point gain (to 28%) in lower-income adults; 0 difference (flat 20%) for upper- income adults
$19.40 per-hour difference between minimum wage and “living wage” in Mecklenburg County for family of one adult and two children
15.2% average wage loss for black workers in metro Charlotte, 2009-2014 (13th highest among largest metros)
